Penn State men's volleyball unanimously earns top spot in EIVA preseason coaches' poll

After a successful season last year, the Penn State continues to remain on top.

Penn State has been unanimously voted as the favorite in EIVA preseason coaches’ poll. The meeting took place on Tuesday afternoon where the Nittany Lions received all nine first place votes for the upcoming 2022 season.

The standard is set, now we follow through one day at a time. 𝗨𝗻𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗺𝗼𝘂𝘀 𝗳𝗮𝘃𝗼𝗿𝗶𝘁𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗘𝗜𝗩𝗔 🔗: https://t.co/epctm3TXFb#WeAre pic.twitter.com/BK8QTYI4a6 — Penn State Men's Volleyball (@PennStateMVBALL) December 14, 2021

Penn State won both the regular season and postseason tournament titles in 2021. The entire starting lineup will return this season, which makes up 17 total players from the 2021 championship roster that will be coming back.

The team has numerous All-Americans and EIVA honorees who make a large impact on the court.

Key players to watch for the Nittany Lions are senior Brett Wildman and sophomore Toby Ezeonu.

Penn State will begin its 26-match season against NCAA championship runner-up BYU on Jan. 6.

