On an emotional Senior Day, Penn State defeated No. 15 Charleston 3-1 at home, sweetly closing its regular season with a 24-3 overall record.

With the victory, the Nittany Lions remained perfect in conference play and maintained their 27 regular-season EIVA winning streak.

In front of a packed South Gym, a thunderous kill from Brett Wildman quickly set the tone for the Nittany Lions. In an early 9-4 lead, the blue and white maintained dominance at the net and its balanced firepower with a stunning .833 hitting percentage.

As a tough-serving team that has served aggressively all season, the service line was lethal for Penn State in Set 1. With a couple of early service aces, the Nittany Lions enlarged the gap and forced two consecutive timeouts from the Golden Eagles, 15-6.

Coming out of the timeout, Penn State remained undeterred in every aspect of the match, playing with remarkable energy despite holding a solid lead.

After several mighty kills from graduate student hitter Sam Marsh, the Nittany Lions knocked down its opponent in blow-out fashion, winning Set 1 25-13.

Entering the second set, the scamper continued for the home team with another unstoppable 5-0 run. With some acrobatic skills, junior outside hitter Michael Valenzi nimbly avoided the opposite blocker and ignited the home crowd in a 9-2 lead.

In comparison, the Golden Eagles still couldn’t cast off from their stagnant offense, as none of the hitters exceeded three kills with a match-low -.069 hitting percentage as a team in the middle of the second set.

Whenever Charleston attempted a strike, Penn State middle blocker Toby Ezeonu was like a stiff tower in front of the Golden Eagles’ hitters, challenging every hit with his athleticism and agility. With an impressive effort on both sides of the ball, the Nittany Lions never trailed, controlling the match in a 6-point lead, 20-14.

A potent kill from junior outside hitter Michal Kowal ended the second set in favor of the home team. The Nittany Lions demonstrated terrific offensive efficiency, with eight different players racking up kills.

The Golden Eagles finally found some momentum in the third set, getting their first lead of the match after a block from senior middle blocker Ismael Sneed.

However, that didn’t last long, as Penn State quickly answered. After a solid dig from senior outside hitter Gabe Hartke, Kowal raised up and penetrated the Golden Eagles’ net presence with a powerful kill. The Nittany Lions regained the lead in a neck-and-neck fight.

Unlike previous sets, the third set became more competitive with a tight score. The largest lead of the set was 5-3 from Charleston. When one team struck, the other one fought back immediately with gritty efforts.

After consecutive kills from the Golden Eagles, Penn State called its second timeout of the match, trailing the road team 20-18. However, it didn’t work, as the Golden Eagles remained in the driver’s seat.

