Penn State continued its hot streak Friday night, handling Harvard with relative ease on the road.

The Nittany Lions took down the Crimson in straight sets, extending their win streak to four matches.

The first set was tight until Penn State went on a 4-0 run after the set was tied at 17 to put it out of reach and go up 1-0 in the match, taking the set 25-22.

The second set was even closer and required extra points, but once again, coach Mark Pavlik’s squad prevailed, taking the second frame 28-26.

Penn State controlled the pace for the start of the third set, but Harvard clawed back to make it interesting toward the middle and end.

It was too little too late for the Crimson, though, who ultimately fell in the third set and dropped the match to the Nittany Lions in straight sets.

Here are three takeaways from Penn State’s fourth win on the bounce.

All-around attack

While Penn State has the talent and ability to rely on just one player should it need to, that was not the case on Friday.

Brett Wildman led the way with 12 kills, but Cal Fisher and Michael Valenzi chipped in significant contributions in Cambridge.

The trio finished with a combined 30 kills, but the rest of the squad also made its presence known.

In total, Penn State racked up 40 kills on the night and six different players recorded at least one.

Hard-hitting Harvard

The Crimson stayed neck and neck all night with Penn State thanks to efficient hitting throughout the match.

As a team, Harvard hit .315, marking the third-highest hitting percentage the blue and white has allowed all season.

Harvard came out swinging on the night, too, hitting .348 in the first set and even ended the night strong, hitting .333 in the final frame.

Serving slightly off

For a good chunk of the season, Penn State has leaned on solid work from the service line, but Friday night, the blue and white had to resort to other measures to come up with the win.

While Penn State tallied five service aces on the night, it committed 18 service errors throughout the three sets.

Those 18 errors were good enough to tie the third-highest total in any match this season and came in only three sets.

