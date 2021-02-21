After an upset loss to NJIT dropped Penn State’s EIVA ranking to No. 12, the Nittany Lions suddenly needed to prove themselves.

The blue and white was on a winning streak prior to the loss and had been working to reestablish itself as one of the conference’s best.

Coach Mark Pavlik and his team successfully maintained control of the court in both matches over the weekend, sweeping Sacred Heart on Saturday and defeating the Pioneers in four sets on Sunday.

“We had to go with an adaptable approach to today’s game because we weren’t sure what we were going to see,” Pavlik said. “I think we did a fairly good job of figuring things out.”

Penn State did not offer a second of reprieve for a majority of the weekend against the Pioneers and dominated in nearly every set.

Against Sacred Heart over the weekend, Penn State took six sets with a margin of victory of at least six points in five of them, only dropping one set 25-23.

“If you’re chasing the lead in volleyball you have to turn opportunities into points,” Pavlik said, “You have a limited amount of opportunities to score real points.”

The blue and white had power over the court for both matches with a combined kill score of 85 kills.

In their last set of the weekend against the Pioneers, the Nittany Lions found themselves down 8-3 to Sacred Heart. The blue and white demonstrated resilience and battled back to win the last set 25-19.

“We executed our transition,” Pavlik said. “We got some great plays and chances to score and had we converted on two or three of those chances, I think we could have walked out of there with a three game win.”

Junior outside hitter Cal Fisher and junior setter Cole Bogner have played a stellar season so far, and continue to impress against Sacred Heart.

“I have been blessed with two amazing athletes in those two positions,” Pavlik said. “Fisher has developed a pretty good understanding of what he needs to do to be successful, and Cole also understands what he needs to do to give Fisher every opportunity to be successful.”

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Fisher is currently ranked No. 1 in the 2021 EIVA Individual Statistics for overall aces at 106 kills while Bogner is ranked No. 2 in 2021 EIVA Individual Statistics for assists with an impressive total of 310.

“I’m really pleased with their diligence in making sure that they understand how to keep up tempo at max speed and working every day in practice so that it becomes second nature to them,” Pavlik said.

Another crucial member of the Nittany Lions’ offense on Sunday was freshman Michael Valenzi, who managed to bring in a total of 27 points for the Nittany Lions in their matches this week.

“The great thing about Michael is that he is not shy about swinging,” Pavlik said. “He's got a great arm and he’s figuring it out as he goes along. I really like what he’s done this weekend.”

Valenzi has become an integral component of Penn State’s offensive success through the early stages of the season and is ranked No. 7 in the EIVA in kills with 70.

This freshman outside hitter was a huge help in Sunday’s match at keeping Sacred Heart at bay.

“He understands what’s needed with tempo, he understands what’s needed with aggressiveness, he has really picked up on that faster than I thought he would,” Pavlik said. “He made some pretty good swings this weekend.”

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE