After downing the No. 1 ranked team in the country on Friday, Penn State took care of business again on Saturday with a sweep over Purdue Fort Wayne.

The victory concluded a 2-1 week at the Outrigger Challenge for the Nittany Lions, and they have now won 11 of their last 12 matches.

Penn State hadn’t taken on Purdue Fort Wayne in the past two seasons, but the blue and white came into Saturday with a 45-16 all-time record against the Mastodons.

Purdue Fort Wayne came into Saturday with a 12-7 record. It was swept in both matches it played earlier in the week against No. 2 UCLA and No. 1 Hawai’i.

The Mastodons were unranked in the most recent AVCA poll but received three votes.

Two kills from senior Jon Diedrich helped Purdue Fort Wayne maintain a 7-7 tie with the Nittany Lions early in Set 1.

Diedrich came into the match leading the Mastodons in kills with 261 on the year, over 70 kills more than the next closest player.

The Nittany Lions then surged ahead later in the set, using a 7-2 run to get out to an 18-12 advantage.

Opposite hitter Cal Fisher got off to a blazing start for Penn State, stacking up eight kills in the first set on a .667 hitting percentage after posting a double-double on Friday against Hawai’i.

Fisher helped the Nittany Lions put up a total of 16 kills in Set 1 against just four attack errors.

In Set 2, junior Michael Valenzi recorded an ace that put Penn State up by six early. He wound up with two of the blue and white’s four aces in the set.

The Mastodons tried to fight back into it, but each Purdue Fort Wayne point was immediately met with one from the Nittany Lions.

Another kill from Valenzi gave his squad a 10-point lead in the set with a score of 19-9.

Once again, it was Fisher that closed the set out with a kill. Through two sets, he had 11 kills, two aces and two blocks.

Penn State took a 2-0 advantage in the match with the 25-11 Set 2 win.

In Set 3, Purdue Fort Wayne went back-and-forth more to stay within two points.

Mastodon junior middle blocker Bryce Walker’s kill brought the set to 9-8 in favor of Penn State, but it was met with two kills from Valenzi and one from Fisher.

Penn State got out to a 18-12 lead in the set, leading to a Purdue Fort Wayne timeout to try to stop the bleeding.

However, three straight errors from the Mastodons just a few minutes later led to another timeout and put the Nittany Lions within three points of their second straight victory.

It was Fisher once again that wrapped up the final set with his 15th and final kill of the match.

Penn State got its eighth sweep of the year with the win.

The duo of Fisher and Valenzi couldn’t be stopped for Penn State. They combined for 25 kills, five aces, seven digs and three blocks.

The Nittany Lions now head back home to Happy Valley, where they’ll match up against Saint Francis at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

