On consecutive days, Penn State took care of its business, defeating Princeton 3-0 at Rec Hall.

The Nittany Lions accrued a five-game winning streak with the victory, moving up 11-1 to start the EIVA conference play.

To start the game, the blue and white kept up its high-flying offense with three consecutive kills. However, unlike a lopsided Set 1 in the previous contest, the Tigers jumped out in a much more aggressive fashion, matching Penn State’s firepower with their relentless defensive effort.

Both teams exchanged points, but the home team broke the impasse, pulling the score away after a trick play at the net from graduate student setter Cole Bogner, adding consecutive kills from Cal Fisher. The Tigers were forced to call a timeout to snap Penn State’s run.

Apparently, it didn’t work.

Coming out of the timeout, Penn State continued to dominate the net with ensuing kills. The Tigers’ defensive efforts were impressive, but the momentum was whittled by the stymied offensive efficiency with a .042 hitting percentage. Princeton never fought back again, dropping Set 1 25-16.

Unlike the first set, the second saw the blue and white start slowly and quickly find itself trailing 5-3. The Tiger offense found some life thanks to some big strikes from Ryan Vena, who put the entire offense on his shoulder with three consecutive kills.

Despite trailing, the Nittany Lions remained poised, and it was the defense to help them break through the adversity. The net presence of Fisher, Toby Ezeonu and Owen Rose was a stiff tower in front of the Tigers, forcing hitting errors and racking up blocks to stifle their opponent. Thanks to the brilliant performance at the net, Penn State retook the helm 16-13 in the middle of Set 2.

The Tigers refused to quit and answered with a 3-0 run to tie it up. The contest turned into an intense, defensive battle, as three Princeton players slid toward the sideline to rack up three consecutive digs to keep the score tight.

In the pivotal moment, despite the staunch effort on the defensive side, the Tigers could not keep up with the blue and white on offense. Penn State extended the gap with an ace from Michal Kowal followed by a kill from Ezeonu. The Nittany Lions reached the set point up 24-20.

Buoyed by the home crowd, Penn State clinched the second set after a potent kill by Brett Wildman and led the match 2-0.

Carrying the momentum from the late second set, the Nittany Lions remained in the driver’s seat in Set 3. Led by Bogner, the blue and white’s dominant net performance continued to wallop the Tiger’s defense.

However, a couple of service errors from the home team gave the Tigers hope, as Penn State only took a 9-7 lead with an outstanding .714 hitting percentage.

As the game became a back-and-forth fight with both teams refusing to give up positions, Princeton’s offense slowed down with four consecutive errors.

Like Set 1, the Tigers put up a hard fight to begin the set but eventually couldn’t penetrate Penn State’s blockers, and the game went away in favor of the Nittany Lions.

After an error and an unsuccessful challenge from Princeton, Penn State accomplished a back-to-back sweep against its conference enemy.

