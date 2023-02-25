On consecutive days, the Nittany Lions closed out their night in similar fashions with victories, defeating their conference enemy 3-0.

Penn State moved up to 13-1, continuing a strong seven-match winning streak, while NJIT fell to 5-9.

The match began with a service ace from NJIT graduate setter Roque Nido, and both teams attacked at a quick pace with frequent lead changes.

An unsuccessful challenge from NJIT allowed Penn State to slow down its opponent, followed by a stifling block from Cole Bogner that quickly extended the gap in favor of the blue and white. However, the Highlanders fought hard to come back with a 4-1 scoring run to tie the score at 9-9.

The serving line became a double-edged sword for the Nittany Lions. Despite giving up some points due to the service errors, it also helped the blue and white to create some edges, as three different Penn State servers delivered some deep bombs from the service line, surging a 4-0 scoring run to extend the lead to 17-11.

Despite a timeout from coach Danny Goncalves, NJIT still found no answers to Penn State’s high-flying offense, as the blue and white racked up a .643 hitting percentage, while the Highlanders only had .059. The Nittany Lions were able to capitalize off some errors from the home team, pulling away and winning Set 1 25-17.

Two potent strikes from Owen Rose quickly set the tone for the Nittany Lions in Set 2 as the sophomore hitter racked up his sixth kill of the night. Penn State jumped out aggressively to gain a quick 5-1 lead.

Besides those brilliant plays at night from the blue and white’s hitters, the defensive plays were also solid from libero Ryan Merk. The sophomore saved three consecutive strikes from the Highlanders’ hitters and maintained the lead for Penn State.

Unlike the fast pace at the beginning of Set 1, the second set was filled with errors from both squads. However, the net efficiency again excelled for the Nittany Lions. Junior middle blocker Toby Ezeonu stepped up with three consecutive kills, extending the gap to 16-11.

Despite the enthusiasm and energy from the home team, the inconsistency of its offense created woes all night, as nobody exceeded five kills for the Highlanders at the end of Set 2.

A service error from NJIT helped Penn State close out the second set at exactly the same score, 25-17, as the first. Unlike the intense heat from the final two sets of battles in the previous match, NJIT could not keep the score close this time against the blue and white.

Entering the pivotal Set 3, another player stepped up for Penn State at the net. After three consecutive kills from graduate student hitter Cal Fisher, the Nittany Lions quickly leapfrogged 3-0.

With their backs against the wall, the Highlanders finally found some rhythm when they needed it the most. The game suddenly turned in another direction as the home team burst into an inspiring scoring run. After an unsuccessful challenge from Pavlik, Penn State found itself trailing for the first time since Set 1.

After some back-to-back errors, the third set became a fist fight in the mud after a total of 10 ties and three lead changes before entering the media timeout. Thanks to two consecutive blocks from Ezeonu, the Nittany Lions got some breathers in a 16-14 lead.

As the game entered crucial moments, the blue and white’s consistent net presence created an advantage for the road team. After several dominant kills and blocks from Ezeonu, Penn State managed its lead to the end in 25-20.

