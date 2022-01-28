On the road in California once again, Penn State looked to change their fate from last weekend with hopes to start the Battle of the Bigs with proper momentum against UC Santa Barbara

The woes continued for coach Mark Pavlik and company, and the blue and white was unable to control the match and suffered a sweep at the hands of the Gauchos.

UC Santa Barbara was able to gain a steady lead over Penn State to begin the night which aided the team in closing out the first set 25-13.

The Nittany Lions held a slight lead over the Gauchos early in the second set, but they were unable to secure the win.

Penn State lost the second set 25-21.

The third set was an early back-and-forth affair but UC Santa Barbara capitalized on the Nittany Lions once again, ending the last set 25-21.

Fierce competition in California

Senior outside hitter Brett Wildman and Cal Fisher’s offensive technique was pronounced Friday night at the forefront of the net.

Wildman was able to end the night with a hard earned 8 kills.

Fisher led the stat sheet with 15 kills and a hitting percentage of 0.367 against the Gauchos.

Dynamic duo

Sophomore middle blocker Donovan Todorov and junior outside hitter Ryan Wilcox lifted heavy weight for UC Santa Barbara’s offense.

Todorov notched 7 kills Friday night demonstrating his young talent.

Meanwhile, Wilcox made a statement against the blue and white picking up 12 kills and one ace in the contest.

Weekend volleyball forecast

Penn State will be looking to reclaim winning ways Saturday against No. 3 Long Beach State.

The blue and white is entering the match on a three-game losing streak while its competitor has yet to drop a match in 2022.

With one more match to close out the Battle of the Bigs tournament, Penn State will have to battle hard to defend its ranking and prevent another slide in the AVCA Coaches Poll.

