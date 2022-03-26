Once again, Penn State’s defensive effort proved to be a strength after winning Friday’s night clash with Harvard 3-0 on sets.

This is the second time the blue and white has topped Havard this season. It’s season double against the Crimson is all part of a much larger tear through conference play, placing coach Mark Pavlik’s team on top of the EIVA standings.

Penn State offense was on point during Friday's match with a hitting percentage of .537 but its defensive effort took on a spotlight of its own.

After the game, Pavlik said his team had performed at “very high level” on both sides of the ball.

The Nittany Lions’ defensive highlight of the night was the barricade of blocks it set in front of the net. The home team grabbed a total of 15 blocks, 12 assisted and three solo.

Senior outside hitter Brett Wildman said his side’s effectiveness in blocking came from the work it does in practice every day.

Senior middle blocker Sam Marsh was Penn State’s blocking leader on the night with a total of six assisted blocks and one solo block.

Senior setter Cole Bogner and sophomore outside hitter Michael Valenzi followed Marsh with three and two blocks, respectively.

Despite posting 10 kills, four digs and a service ace, the one thing that pleased Pavlik the most about Valenzi’s all-around night was the sophomore’s blocking.

Harvard's hitting percentage during the first set was .000, and its offensive strategies weren't successful against the Penn State defensive line.

“It surely plays a big role in limiting what their offense could do, it makes them more predictable,” Coach Mark Pavilk said in regards to Harvard’s hitting percentage.

As the match progressed the Crimson improved its hitting percentage, ending with .143, still a relatively low average compared to the Nittany Lions who surpassed the .500 mark Friday.

“Besides blocking, we had the mentality of keeping the loom of the floor, going after everything.” Wildman said.

The Nittany Lions had a total of 21 digs, and the most fruitful set for digs came in the first frame when they accumulated a total of nine.

Libero Will Bantle took the reins in the digs department with a total of seven on the night. He was followed by Brett Wildman with a total of five digs.

The specialists’ defensive acumen and the blue and white’s ruthless approach to play was best exemplified Friday when the redshirt senior pulled off a dig with his foot to keep the rally alive to win a point in a match where Penn State was in full control.

The blue and white had a total of three reception errors, but this wasn't the case at the other side of the net as Harvard had a total of 10 reception errors.

At the end of the night, Penn State’s work on defense converted to offense with a total of 37 assists, and Bogner was responsible for 35 of them.

The Nittany Lions’ defensive line’s snowballing success led to a high count of assists and kills. Friday’s match was definitely determined by their blocking barricade and Harvard's attack errors (14).

Penn State will have a shot at grabbing its 15th consecutive win Friday when it returns to Rec Hall on Saturday afternoon against Sacred Heart.

