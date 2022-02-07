After returning back to Happy Valley from a two-week West Coast road trip, Penn State took back-to-back matches against Princeton and George Mason to stay at No. 4 in the most recent AVCA Coaches Poll.
The Nittany Lions won both matches in 3-0 fashion to give them a 7-3 overall record on the season so far. These two matches raise their conference record to 2-0 and their home record to a perfect 6-0.
Penn State is currently riding a three-match win streak following a rocky West Coast road trip where the team went 1-3.
The Nittany Lions take their talents on a short New England road trip this weekend as they match up against Harvard on Friday and Sacred Heart University Saturday afternoon.
