After a successful weekend against NJIT, Penn State stayed at No. 3 in the AVCA Coaches Poll this week.

The new @nvausa / AVCA National Collegiate MVB Poll finds @HawaiiMensVB and @UCLAMVB back at 1 and 2. Bruin Coach John Speraw earned his 200th victory at UCLA—and 400th overall—as his team took two from No. 6 UC Irvine over the weekend.New poll: https://t.co/PokEA399u7#NCAAMVB pic.twitter.com/Jo2Ll6CKyu — AVCA (@AVCAVolleyball) February 27, 2023

Both games against the Highlanders were blowouts with the Nittany Lions progressively doing better as the weekend continued. Friday's match saw the blue and white with a .342 hitting percentage before shooting up to a .469 on Saturday.

Graduate student opposite outside hitter Cal Fisher was the game leader for Penn State on Friday with 11 kills, four aces and two blocks. The next day, junior middle blocker Toby Ezeonu was the leader with 14 kills and four blocks.

The Nittany Lions will be traveling to Irvine, California, to compete against Concordia and No. 6 UC Irvine for its farthest match of the season so far.

