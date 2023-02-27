Penn State men’s volleyball vs. Princeton, team celebrate

The Penn State men's volleyball team celebrates a point in their game against Princeton on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, in the South Gym at Rec Hall in State College, Pa. Penn State won the match 3-0.

 Ryan Bowman

After a successful weekend against NJIT, Penn State stayed at No. 3 in the AVCA Coaches Poll this week.

Both games against the Highlanders were blowouts with the Nittany Lions progressively doing better as the weekend continued. Friday's match saw the blue and white with a .342 hitting percentage before shooting up to a .469 on Saturday.

Graduate student opposite outside hitter Cal Fisher was the game leader for Penn State on Friday with 11 kills, four aces and two blocks. The next day, junior middle blocker Toby Ezeonu was the leader with 14 kills and four blocks.

The Nittany Lions will be traveling to Irvine, California, to compete against Concordia and No. 6 UC Irvine for its farthest match of the season so far.

