You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Penn State men's volleyball slots inside the top 5 of the preseason AVCA Coaches Poll

MenÕs Volleyball, Outside hitter Brett Wildman (12), Libero Will Bantle (20), Middle blocker Sam Marsh (14)

Outside hitter Brett Wildman (12) and libero Will Bantle (20) celebrate a block made by middle blocker Sam Marsh (14) during the men's volleyball game against George Mason at Rec Hall on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.

 Caitlin Lee

Penn State received its highest preseason praise since 2010.

The Nittany Lions came in at No. 5 in the AVCA Coaches' preseason rankings weeks away from the start of the regular season.

Last season, the blue and white finished the 2021 season 22-4, and a loss to Lewis University ended its campaign in the NCAA Tournament.

Penn State looks to go further in the 2022 season as it opens the season against BYU on Jan. 6.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Latest Podcast

Support Student Journalism

Your contribution will help the Collegian provide award winning journalism to the Penn State community and beyond.

Donate to the Collegian by clicking the button below.

Newsletters