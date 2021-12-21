Penn State men's volleyball slots inside the top 5 of the preseason AVCA Coaches Poll

Penn State received its highest preseason praise since 2010.

The Nittany Lions came in at No. 5 in the AVCA Coaches' preseason rankings weeks away from the start of the regular season.

With the women’s volleyball season completed, it is on to the 2022 men’s indoor season! The preseason AVCA Men’s Division I-II Coaches Top 15 Poll finds @HawaiiMensVB checking in at No. 1, followed by @UCLAMVB and @PeppVolleyball. Full poll: https://t.co/2xAOzCFW8E pic.twitter.com/z24n9Z3kcf — AVCA (@AVCAVolleyball) December 20, 2021

Last season, the blue and white finished the 2021 season 22-4, and a loss to Lewis University ended its campaign in the NCAA Tournament.

Penn State looks to go further in the 2022 season as it opens the season against BYU on Jan. 6.

