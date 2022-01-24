Penn State Mens Volley Ball vs. Grand Canyon_Fisher(19)_Hit

Opposite Hitter Cal Fisher (19) jumps to hit the ball into Grand Canyon's court during the Penn State Mens volleyball vs. Grand Canyon on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 at the Rec Hall in University Park, Pa. Penn State won 3-0 against Grand Canyon. 

 Regan Gross

After coming off tough back-to-back losses against now-No. 10 USC and No. 2 UCLA, Penn State fell to No. 4 in the AVCA Coaches Poll.

The Nittany Lions fell to 4-2 on the season, after winning 12 straight sets to start the season with an undefeated 4-0 record.

Penn State will continue its West Coast trip and is looking to bounce back this weekend with matches against University of California Santa Barbara on Friday and No. 3 Long Beach State on Saturday.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags