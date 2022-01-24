After coming off tough back-to-back losses against now-No. 10 USC and No. 2 UCLA, Penn State fell to No. 4 in the AVCA Coaches Poll.

It was a big week of head-to-head, Top 15 matches, as there were nine last week. @UCLAMVB, @lbsumvb, and @BYUvolleyball each picked up 2 wins vs. ranked teams, and they check in at No. 2, 3, 8 in the @nvausa / AVCA Men’s Div. I-II Coaches Poll. New poll: https://t.co/0trpCqRgp5 pic.twitter.com/SS64if8ePP — AVCA (@AVCAVolleyball) January 24, 2022

The Nittany Lions fell to 4-2 on the season, after winning 12 straight sets to start the season with an undefeated 4-0 record.

Penn State will continue its West Coast trip and is looking to bounce back this weekend with matches against University of California Santa Barbara on Friday and No. 3 Long Beach State on Saturday.

