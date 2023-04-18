Graduate student setter Cole Bogner was named the EIVA's top individual player, formally known as the Uvaldo Acosta Memorial Player of the Year.

This is the second time that Bogner has received the honor, and it was a unanimous decision this year.

He leads the No. 3-ranked team with one of the best offenses in the nation, and for a 2nd time he's picks up the EIVA's top individual honorSetter Cole Bogner @PennStateMVBALL #NVAAMVBhttps://t.co/f9XZbTujYE pic.twitter.com/dMUXPQripX — EIVA Volleyball (@EIVAVolleyball) April 18, 2023

The setter hailing from Chesapeake, Virginia, was a second-team AVCA All-American in 2021 and 2022, as well as an All-EIVA first-team player for the third year. This season, he contributed 1,009 assists in the regular season and has had 3,984 in his career overall.

Equating to 10.30 assists per set, he leads the EIVA in assists and is fifth in the nation. The setting skills that Bogner possesses have been a major factor to the success that Penn State's offense and overall gameplay has seen this season.

Penn State’s Ryan Merk was also selected as the EIVA Freshman of the Year.

The libero has been a key piece on the 24-3 blue and white team during the season.

Ryan Merk is our Freshman of the YearStory: https://t.co/kHooWRMpTW https://t.co/TeIo3ujG2S — EIVA Volleyball (@EIVAVolleyball) April 18, 2023

The redshirt freshman out of Chicago had a stellar season, as he finished second in the conference in digs, averaging 1.78 digs per set.

In what has been a dominant season for the Nittany Lions, their youth has shined. Merk will look to continue his successful season in the upcoming conference tournament.

