With one match left in its regular season, Penn State has already secured a seat atop the EIVA.

In yet another strong EIVA matchup, the Nittany Lions defeated the Golden Eagles 3-0 in straight sets to receive the regular-season conference crown.

The Nittany Lions have now won the EIVA regular-season title 35 times in program history

Penn State is now officially 14-2 in the conference as the No. 8 team in the AVCA Coaches Poll.

During this week’s preparation for the series against Charleston, head coach Mark Pavlik made it a point to refine its game in every area possible.

Penn State’s Brett Wildman and Cal Fisher had an integral part of tonight’s win. With 16 kills combined and four service aces for Fisher, the blue and white smothered Charleston’s offense and made sure to control its side of the net.

Penn State’s group hitting percentage was strong throughout this match, ensuring that the Golden Eagles would not recover.

Here’s a deeper look into the Nittany Lions’ conference-clinching win in their penultimate regular-season match.

Strong gap lead

The blue and white had control of the court for a majority of Saturday’s match, winning each set 25-12, 25-16, and 25-15.

Throughout Saturday’s match the Nittany Lions did everything they could to widen the gap early while also keeping their game clean.

By taking the lead early, Penn State managed to force Charleston’s hand to play defense only and took away any Golden Eagle opportunity to score.

The Nittany Lions completely overwhelmed its opponent with an aggressive presence from each of the players on their roster.

Penn State doesn’t hold back

Despite the fact that the Nittany Lions had swept Charleston in their last series both days with 3-0 victories, the blue and white did not let those wins go to their heads.

Remaining vigilant and keeping their minds on their side of the court helped the blue and white’s players focus on the finer aspects of their game, including the quality of their blocking.

Even prior to the matchup, Pavlik and his team focused heavily on Penn State’s defensive strategy this week.

Charleston plays sloppy

Charleston was unprepared for the level of physicality that Penn State presented on the court Saturday.

With large gap leads throughout the set, Penn State swindled Charleston’s defense and forced the Golden Eagles into a corner all night.

Unable to cope with the Nittany Lions, Charleston's game became sloppy early on and did not clean up until the third set — but by then, the Nittany Lions’ lead was too far gone.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE