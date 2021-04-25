Penn State knows who it will have to beat in the NCAA Tournament.

After the Nittany Lions took home their 32nd conference championship win in program history on Saturday against George Mason, the blue and white is taking the trip to Columbus, Ohio, for the NCAA Tournament.

Coach Mark Pavlik's team will play Belmont Abbey in the opening match on May 3, and if it is successful, will move on to play Lewis on Tuesday, May 4.

The EIVA Tournament-winning Nittany Lions were seeded below at-large Pepperdine.

The matches will take place in the Covelli Center at Ohio State from May 3-8 and will consist of seven teams total.

