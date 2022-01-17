PSU Men's Volleyball vs. GCU, Fisher

Penn State opposite hitter al Fisher (19) celebrates with his teammates after winning their second set during the Penn State men's volleyball game against Grand Canyon University in the Rec Hall on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2021 in University Park, Pa.  The Nittany Lions defeated the Antelope’s 3-0. 

 Chloe Trieff

Following back-to-back wins against No. 6 Grand Canyon, Penn State has found itself moving up in the rankings.

The Nittany Lions moved to No. 3 in the nation Monday in the AVCA Coaches Poll.

The blue and white has a tied record with No. 1 Hawai'i, and three more wins under its belt than No. 2 UCLA.

Coach Mark Pavlik and his squad will hit the road for California this weeks with hopes to keep their perfect record unblemished against No. 12 USC and No. 2 UCLA.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags