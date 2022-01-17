Following back-to-back wins against No. 6 Grand Canyon, Penn State has found itself moving up in the rankings.

The Nittany Lions moved to No. 3 in the nation Monday in the AVCA Coaches Poll.

As men’s VB teams settle into the new season, some schools are settling into familiar places in the @nvausa / AVCA Men’s D I-II Coaches Poll. This week, @PennStateMVBALL continues to rise (up to No. 3) after a home sweep of @GCU_MVolleyball. New poll: https://t.co/fHz5p31qn4 pic.twitter.com/RcnieWY1WB — AVCA (@AVCAVolleyball) January 17, 2022

The blue and white has a tied record with No. 1 Hawai'i, and three more wins under its belt than No. 2 UCLA.

Coach Mark Pavlik and his squad will hit the road for California this weeks with hopes to keep their perfect record unblemished against No. 12 USC and No. 2 UCLA.

