Following two straight-set victories over BYU, Penn State slotted in at the No. 4 position in Monday’s AVCA Coaches Poll.
https://twitter.com/AVCAVolleyball/status/1480641025995649027
The Nittany Lions took down the then-No. 6 Cougars in dominant fashion with consecutive sweeps Thursday and Saturday night at Rec Hall.
Coming off a 2-0 start to its season, the blue and white remains at home for contests with now-No. 6 Grand Canyon this Thursday and Saturday.
