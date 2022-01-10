Following two straight-set victories over BYU, Penn State slotted in at the No. 4 position in Monday’s AVCA Coaches Poll.

https://twitter.com/AVCAVolleyball/status/1480641025995649027

The Nittany Lions took down the then-No. 6 Cougars in dominant fashion with consecutive sweeps Thursday and Saturday night at Rec Hall.

Coming off a 2-0 start to its season, the blue and white remains at home for contests with now-No. 6 Grand Canyon this Thursday and Saturday.

