Mens VB vs Saint Francis

Penn State's men's volleyball team huddles together before taking on Saint Francis on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Rec Hall in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions won 3-0 in a sweep.

 Sienna Pinney

For the third straight week, Penn State was ranked the No. 3 team in the country in the AVCA rankings.

The Nittany Lions reached the top spot back in the March 20 poll, but they have remained in third since.

Penn State will take on No. 15 Charleston twice this weekend at Rec Hall to wrap up its regular season.

Then, the blue and white will be preparing for the EIVA Tournament, which it will host after snagging the conference’s top seed.

