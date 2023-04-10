For the third straight week, Penn State was ranked the No. 3 team in the country in the AVCA rankings.

The Nittany Lions reached the top spot back in the March 20 poll, but they have remained in third since.

A week that included 10 matches between top-15 teams, brought some shifting in the @nvausa / AVCA National Collegiate MVB Poll. The top five stayed the same, led by @HawaiiMensVB, but every team between 6 and 15 moved at least one spot.New poll: https://t.co/a0mX9tPhSk#NCAAMVB pic.twitter.com/DGTWGtQM5L — AVCA (@AVCAVolleyball) April 10, 2023

Penn State will take on No. 15 Charleston twice this weekend at Rec Hall to wrap up its regular season.

Then, the blue and white will be preparing for the EIVA Tournament, which it will host after snagging the conference’s top seed.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE