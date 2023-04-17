Penn State Men's Volleyball vs. Charleston (WV), Celebration

From left to right: Penn State outside hitter Michal Kowal (8), opposite hitter Cal Fisher (19), middle blocker Toby Ezeonu (18), and opposite hitter Michael Valenzi (4) celebrate during the Men's Volleyball game against Charleston (WV) in the South Gym at Rec Hall on Friday, April 14, 2023 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions won 3-0.

 Tyler Mantz

With an overall record of 24-3, Penn State men's volleyball stayed at No. 3 in the newest AVCA National Collegiate rankings.

After a successful weekend with back-to-back victories against No. 14 Charleston, the Nittany Lions will enter the EIVA conference tournament with an undefeated record.

Gearing up all the momentum, Penn State will host the EIVA Tournament as the top seed and automatically enter the semifinal with a bye in the first round.

The first match for the Nittany Lions will begin on Thursday at Rec Hall, as they await their opponent depending on Wednesday's results.

Wen Xiang is a men's volleyball reporter for The Daily Collegian. He is a junior majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies