With an overall record of 24-3, Penn State men's volleyball stayed at No. 3 in the newest AVCA National Collegiate rankings.

After a successful weekend with back-to-back victories against No. 14 Charleston, the Nittany Lions will enter the EIVA conference tournament with an undefeated record.

Things have a familiar look atop the @nvausa / AVCA National Collegiate MVB Poll, as the top five stays the same. Big week to come, with conference tourneys & the Sunday reveal of the 2023 NCAA National Collegiate MVB Championship bracket.Poll: https://t.co/6hc3KwWduQ#NCAAMVB pic.twitter.com/KXpkXn3PvA — AVCA (@AVCAVolleyball) April 17, 2023

Gearing up all the momentum, Penn State will host the EIVA Tournament as the top seed and automatically enter the semifinal with a bye in the first round.

The first match for the Nittany Lions will begin on Thursday at Rec Hall, as they await their opponent depending on Wednesday's results.

