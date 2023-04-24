Despite posting a dominant performance in the EVIA Conference tournament, the Nittany Lions will not see a change in the newest AVCA rankings.

Penn State stayed at the No. 3 spot for the fourth consecutive week, trailing behind No. 1 Hawai'i and No. 2 UCLA.

Charlie Wade & @HawaiiMensVB end the regular season where it started, No.1 in the @nvausa / AVCA National Collegiate MVB Poll. Winners of 11 in a row, @MIVAVolleyball champ @OhioStateMVB joins the top 10 for the 1st time this season at No.9.Poll: https://t.co/PKHEeW1TPf#NCAAMVB pic.twitter.com/0kBHX1q0so — AVCA (@AVCAVolleyball) April 24, 2023

With an overall record of 26-3, the blue and white will enter the NCAA Tournament as the third seed and own a bye in the first round.

The Nittany Lions will face the winner of Ohio State and King University in the quarterfinals on May 2, looking to finish the season strong with a memorable run.

