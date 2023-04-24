Penn State Men's Volleyball vs. Charleston (WV), Postgame Celebration

The Penn State Men's Volleyball team celebrates after the game against Charleston (WV) in the South Gym at Rec Hall on Friday, April 14, 2023 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions won 3-0.

 Tyler Mantz

Despite posting a dominant performance in the EVIA Conference tournament, the Nittany Lions will not see a change in the newest AVCA rankings.

Penn State stayed at the No. 3 spot for the fourth consecutive week, trailing behind No. 1 Hawai'i and No. 2 UCLA.

With an overall record of 26-3, the blue and white will enter the NCAA Tournament as the third seed and own a bye in the first round.

The Nittany Lions will face the winner of Ohio State and King University in the quarterfinals on May 2, looking to finish the season strong with a memorable run.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Wen Xiang is a men's volleyball reporter for The Daily Collegian. He is a junior majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies