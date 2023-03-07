Mens VB vs Daemen - team post game

The Penn State men's volleyball team celebrates together after sweeping Daemen on Friday, Jan. 13, 2022 at the Rec Hall in University Park, Pa. Penn State won 3-0. 

Penn State remained at No. 3 this week and is set to take part in the 27th Outrigger Invitational in Honolulu.

No. 3 Penn State will join No. 2 UCLA, No. 1 Hawaii and Purdue Fort Wayne to take part in the first Outrigger Invitational since 2020.

Hawaii is set to meet Penn State for the 26th time, with the Rainbow Warriors leading the series 16-9 all-time.

The invitational will provide the Nittany Lions an opportunity to rise in the rankings if they can come out on top.

The competition will run from March 9-11 with matches being played at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

