Although its perfect 6-0 start was snapped last Wednesday, Penn State remained at No. 4 in the latest AVCA poll.

The Nittany Lions’ first loss of the season came at the hands of No. 3 Long Beach State, which remained unbeaten after downing Penn State 3-1 last time out.

For Penn State, more West Coast teams will visit, as Mark Pavlik’s players will take part in this weekend’s Big Ten/Pac 12 Challenge.

Battles with USC and UCLA will give the blue and white another chance to keep impressing as it looks to begin another significant win streak.

