Although its perfect 6-0 start was snapped last Wednesday, Penn State remained at No. 4 in the latest AVCA poll.
The Nittany Lions’ first loss of the season came at the hands of No. 3 Long Beach State, which remained unbeaten after downing Penn State 3-1 last time out.
After going 3-0 in North Carolina this week, @HawaiiMensVB remains No.1 in the @nvausa / AVCA National Collegiate MVB Poll. The rest of the top five is the same: No.2 @UCLAMVB, No.3 @LBSUMVB, No.4 @PennStateMVBALL, No.5 @PeppVolleyball.New poll: https://t.co/edKqyXc6SA#NCAAMVB pic.twitter.com/cuTuFZ22vj— AVCA (@AVCAVolleyball) January 30, 2023
For Penn State, more West Coast teams will visit, as Mark Pavlik’s players will take part in this weekend’s Big Ten/Pac 12 Challenge.
Battles with USC and UCLA will give the blue and white another chance to keep impressing as it looks to begin another significant win streak.
MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE
In a thrilling battle with tight scores, the match reached its climax when Penn State took a…