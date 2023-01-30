Men's Volleyball Bump Pass

Opposite hitter Michal Kowal (8) goes for a bump pass during the Penn State men's volleyball match against Long Beach State on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023 at the Rec Hall in University Park, Pa. Long Beach State defeated Penn State 3-1.

 Joshua Prantl

Although its perfect 6-0 start was snapped last Wednesday, Penn State remained at No. 4 in the latest AVCA poll.

The Nittany Lions’ first loss of the season came at the hands of No. 3 Long Beach State, which remained unbeaten after downing Penn State 3-1 last time out.

For Penn State, more West Coast teams will visit, as Mark Pavlik’s players will take part in this weekend’s Big Ten/Pac 12 Challenge.

Battles with USC and UCLA will give the blue and white another chance to keep impressing as it looks to begin another significant win streak.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags