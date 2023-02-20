Mens VB vs Princeton - Team

The men's volleyball team celebrates a 3-0 sweep against Princeton on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2023 at Rec Hall in University Park, Pa.

 Sienna Pinney

Penn State remained at No. 3 in the AVCA Coaches Poll after back to back wins against Princeton this weekend for its first EIVA matches of the season.

The Nittany Lions are ranked behind No. 2 UCLA, which they defeated 3-1 earlier this season, and No. 1 Hawaii. 

The Nittany Lions will be away this weekend, facing off against the unranked NJIT Highlanders.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Shannon Tanczos is a men's volleyball reporter for The Daily Collegian. She is a junior majoring in broadcast journalism with a minor in sports studies.