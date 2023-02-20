Penn State remained at No. 3 in the AVCA Coaches Poll after back to back wins against Princeton this weekend for its first EIVA matches of the season.
The Nittany Lions are ranked behind No. 2 UCLA, which they defeated 3-1 earlier this season, and No. 1 Hawaii.
Charlie Wade of @HawaiiMensVB got his 250th career win this week, which helped his team remain No.1 in the @nvausa / AVCA National Collegiate MVB Poll. @RamblersMVB moves up 3 spots to No.10 following wins over Ball State & Ohio State.New poll: https://t.co/90ZJRgbJY1#NCAAMVB pic.twitter.com/Hvxuv4mjZf— AVCA (@AVCAVolleyball) February 20, 2023
The Nittany Lions will be away this weekend, facing off against the unranked NJIT Highlanders.
MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE
On consecutive days, Penn State took care of its business, defeating Princeton 3-0 at Rec Hall.