Penn State remained at No. 3 in the AVCA Coaches Poll after back to back wins against Princeton this weekend for its first EIVA matches of the season.

The Nittany Lions are ranked behind No. 2 UCLA, which they defeated 3-1 earlier this season, and No. 1 Hawaii.

Charlie Wade of @HawaiiMensVB got his 250th career win this week, which helped his team remain No.1 in the @nvausa / AVCA National Collegiate MVB Poll. @RamblersMVB moves up 3 spots to No.10 following wins over Ball State & Ohio State.New poll: https://t.co/90ZJRgbJY1#NCAAMVB pic.twitter.com/Hvxuv4mjZf — AVCA (@AVCAVolleyball) February 20, 2023

The Nittany Lions will be away this weekend, facing off against the unranked NJIT Highlanders.

