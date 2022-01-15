Penn State was able to complete a series sweep against Grand Canyon with a 3-0 set victory Saturday night.

This sweep marked Penn State’s fourth victory on the bounce, to go along with a 12-0 set record on the young 2022 season.

The blue and white continued its strong offense so far this season, recording 45 kills on a .386 hitting percentage. Meanwhile, the defense shined as well, tallying 21 digs and four blocks.

Coach Mark Pavlik’s offense got off to a hot start in the first set going up 6-1, forcing Grand Canyon to call a timeout in the early goings.

The Nittany Lions highlighted just how dominant its attack can be when it didn’t give up any lead changes, let alone a single tie, in the first set.

Penn State’s offense shined near the end of the second set. The home team was able to close out the set on a 7-0 scoring run to cut off the Antelopes’ momentum after they tied the score at 18.

When asked about the scoring run at the end of the second set, senior opposite hitter Cal Fisher said it brought the team a confidence boost and his teammate Sam Marsh, who took 12 kills on the night, agreed.

“You never expect to go seven up against a really good team like that,” the senior middle blocker said. “So when we do, it’s huge. We just ride that momentum, keep doing what we’re doing and it plays in our favor.”

It was in the third set where the blue and white’s dominant offensive clinched the match completely, winning 25-13.

The Nittany Lions had 14 kills in the third set, compared to the Antelopes’ nine. To go along with those kills, Penn State was able to record four aces.

When it came to the team’s mentality going into the third set, Coach Pavlik said the players were able to keep the same energy throughout the whole match.

“The same [mentality] was going into the third set,” Coach Pavlik said. “It’s not like we choose to turn the lights on and turn the lights off. It’s a choice of how you approach competition.”

Pavlik raved about how the team is able to keep this mentality throughout the whole season so far.

“It’s a choice that these guys make every day they get into the gym. They get into the weight room. It’s about effort. It’s about attitude,” Pavlik said. “What you see is what you get with these guys, and that’s what’s so much fun to be around.”

However, with how the season has been looking so far, Saturday was no fluke for Penn State’s offense.

The Nittany Lions still haven’t had their hitting percentage fall under .350 while winning the kill battle in every match so far this season.

Penn State couldn’t have asked for a better performance in its four-game homestand to open the season, but in its next fixtures, the blue and white will face its first tests outside of Happy Valley in the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge against No. 12 USC and No. 2 UCLA.

