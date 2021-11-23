Penn State men's volleyball releases 2022 schedule

With winter athletics starting up and fall sports approaching an end, Penn State released a schedule for a season that isn’t far away.
On Tuesday, the team announced a 26-match regular season via Twitter — 13 of which will be played at Rec Hall.
𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮. Let's run it!— Penn State Men's Volleyball (@PennStateMVBALL) November 23, 2021
📅: https://t.co/io7cRN4TpP
📰: https://t.co/AOwK1AZ2tL#WeAre pic.twitter.com/KMVSXPItNq
Penn State will host BYU to open the season on Jan. 6 and 8.
The regular season slate will feature a wide array of teams from across the country, inluding teams such as Ohio State and USC.
