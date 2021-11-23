You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Penn State men's volleyball releases 2022 schedule

  • Comments
Men's Volleyball, Celebrates block

The team celebrates a block during the men's volleyball game against George Mason at Rec Hall on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. No. 10 Penn State defeated No. 15 George Mason 3-0.

 Caitlin Lee

With winter athletics starting up and fall sports approaching an end, Penn State released a schedule for a season that isn’t far away.

On Tuesday, the team announced a 26-match regular season via Twitter — 13 of which will be played at Rec Hall.

Penn State will host BYU to open the season on Jan. 6 and 8.

The regular season slate will feature a wide array of teams from across the country, inluding teams such as Ohio State and USC.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Nate Lather is a men's hockey reporter at The Daily Collegian. He is a sophomore majoring in journalism.

Latest Podcast

Support Student Journalism

Your contribution will help the Collegian provide award winning journalism to the Penn State community and beyond.

Donate to the Collegian by clicking the button below.

Newsletters