For its first game back in Happy Valley after a two-week West Coast road trip, Penn State raised its 2021 EIVA League champions banner before its 3-0 set victory against Princeton.

A sight to remember for the team and fans alike, the Nittany Lions were reminded of the crazy journey they had on their way to earning this accomplishment.

Following the raising of the champions banner, the blue and white rewarded its fans with a dominant victory against the Tigers, specifically in the third set, winning 25-7.

“It was great to see it go up there because it was kind of almost a two-year thing in the making to kind of visualize up there because of everything that happened in 2020,” senior outside hitter Brett Wildman post said.

“Everything kind of got taken away from us and then also being able to take what the seniors that year were doing it to come back. Being able to take all that and push it into the 2021 season, it was good to see,” Wildman said.

Coach Mark Pavlik also took time after the match to praise his team about everything that transpired last season.

“What these guys went through last year and not just during the season, but to get ready to play. I just think it’s something that you’re going to look at that 2021 banner and know that there was a lot that went into it by a lot of people, not just on the court, but everything was done to ensure we could safely be on the court,” Pavlik said.

Last season, the Nittany Lion finished with a 22-4 overall record on the season, while finishing 16-2 during inconference play, before eventually falling to Lewis in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament.

However, even though it was a night to celebrate for the Nittany Lions, they aren’t losing focus on hanging up another banner for this season.

“It [banner] serves as a reminder for us for how we did last year and also we know now that teams are going to be looking for that banner and they’re going to want it as well, so you know, we can’t take it for granted,” senior opposite hitter Cal Fisher said after the match.

After dealing with all the chaos the past two years have brought everyone, there wasn’t a better feeling for the Nittany Lions being able to celebrate banner night with their fans back in the stands at Rec Hall.

“It's always awesome to have the fans here,'' Fisher said. “Especially on a night like this where we get to celebrate our championship from last year. It’s really nice to have them here.”

Pavlik also gave props to the wrRECking crew in the crowd tonight, as they were seen raising a cardboard cut out of his head in the stands.

“They are some of our biggest fans.”, Pavlik said. “They’re out there, I count on them on anything close on a serve and the end line, I’m looking at those guys to say ‘Hey. Challenge it?’”

Banner night was a success all around for Penn State, raising a great accomplishment to the rafters while also going home with the win.

The blue and white move forward to their matchup against George Mason University on Saturday night at Rec Hall.

Penn State men's volleyball cruises to victory over Princeton in return home Penn State came prepared to make a statement Friday night and succeeded in doing so.