Despite defeating NJIT in the match before, No. 4 Penn State seemed to take dropping two sets against the Highlanders personally.

The blue and white took down Charleston in a quick three-set sweep to go 8-0 in conference play.

Throughout the first set, the Nittany Lions controlled the majority of proceedings through their strong offense.

With the defense holding Charleston to a .000 hitting percentage, senior outside hitter Brett Wildman’s kill put the set to rest at 25-14.

The second set started out a little different, with the Golden Eagles taking an early lead to kick off the set.

However, the Nittany Lions’ offense erupted, changing the momentum and taking the 25-17 set victory for the 2-0 lead in the match.

With the third set rolling around, the Nittany Lions decided it was time for the match to come to an end, playing their best all-around set.

The Nittany Lions finished with a .500 hitting percentage and held the Golden Eagles to a -0.031 hitting percentage, taking the third set 25-14 for the 3-0 set sweep.

Here are three takeaways following Friday’s victory for Penn State..

Offense back on track

After coming off one of their weaker offensive showings of the season against NJIT, the Nittany Lions came out the gates with a point to prove against Charleston.

Finishing with a .500 hitting percentage, the Nittany Lions showed no mercy toward the Golden Eagles. The blue and white also finished with 39 kills and 37 assists on the night.

Senior opposite hitter Cal Fisher led the team with 11 kills. Senior setter Cole Bogner finished with 33 assists on the night.

Lockdown defense

The blue and white defense gave the Golden Eagles not much to work with Friday night, as it shut down Charleston for most of the match.

The Nittany Lions held Charleston to a -0.031 hitting percentage and only 18 total kills. Along with that, Penn State finished with 20 total blocks. Against the maroon and gold.

Sophomore outside hitter Michael Valenzi helped anchor the Nittany Lion defense with 8 digs in Rec Hall.

Nine in a row

Penn State remains red hot on the season as it earned its ninth straight match victory Friday evening.

The victory was an all-around effort by the Nittany Lions, as the offense and defense both had standout performances over an inferior Charleston side.

Penn State rarely gave up a lead, and it never looked back once it started rolling. The Nittany Lions didn’t let any set finish within eight points.

The Nittany Lions look to make it 10 straight Tuesday evening as they visit Columbus, Ohio, to face Ohio State.

