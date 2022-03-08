Another night, means another win for Mark Pavlik’s squad.

Penn State’s win streak hit double-digits in Columbus on Tuesday night. It was the first match of a home and home that will be completed in Happy Valley on Sunday.

In what was the Nittany Lions first out of conference match since it faced Long Beach State on Jan. 29, Penn State secured a 3-0 sweep.

Nothing in the first set came easy, but Penn State found some runs late to take a 1-0 lead off of a 25-23 frame.

Much of the second set resembled the first, with the Buckeyes jumping out to another lead only for Penn State to fight their way through behind a .357 hitting percentage.

The third set proved to be even more back and forth than the first two, with 16 ties and 5 lead changes. But the blue and white closed out the match with a 25-21 set win.

Here are the three biggest takeaways from the Nittany Lion victory.

Penn State roars back in first

At moments, Penn State’s prospects of winning the first set looked bleak. Ohio State struck first and continued to hold off any Nittany Lion run behind their efficient hitting.

Just as Ohio State put Penn State in its largest deficit of the set, the Nittany Lions ripped off a 4-0 run, pulled within two and forced the Buckeyes to take a timeout.

Coming out of the timeout, Penn State kept the heat on, going on another run to eventually tie it at 20. The two squads went back and forth until Penn State, coming out of a timeout, went on a 3-0 run to close out the first set, winning it 25-23.

The final point came on an Ohio State attack error.

Clean attacks the difference

In a game that came down to some small margins, every little thing mattered for Penn State on Tuesday night.

While Ohio State reached 20 attack errors on the night, Penn State sat at just five. Ohio State finished with 23 attack errors, compared to Penn State’s eight.

Because of this, Penn State survived despite the Buckeyes tallying more kills in the first couple sets and the two squads being relatively even in service errors.

There was a moment in the third set where back-to-back attack errors by Penn State threatened to put the Nittany Lions in a hole, but Penn State rallied to pull in front again.

Block party

Coming into the match, the Nittany Lions averaged just 1.9 blocks per set. Penn State’s opponents have tallied that exact same number on the year against the Nittany Lions.

That was not the case on Tuesday as Penn State totaled nine blocks in just three sets. This was well above Ohio State’s 4.5 on the night.

This was magnified in the second set, which Penn State won by four points thanks to a 4-0 block differential.

