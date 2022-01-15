No. 4 Penn State walked away from Rec Hall Saturday night with three more victorious sets against Grand Canyon.

Coach Mark Pavlik’s team kept extreme composure despite the strong offensive opponent it faced in No. 6 Grand Canyon.

The Nittany Lions continue to turn heads with their own efforts on offense. At the end of the night, the team walked away with 45 kills and 11 service aces against the Antelopes.

“I don’t know if we have had a team that has played that clean and that crisp in a long time,” Pavlik said. “I tip my hat to GCU. I think they have hung with us, and then we had that breakthrough that put us out early. I thought our execution just stayed at a pretty high level.”

In approaching Saturday’s game, Pavlik said his team’s attitude was to take care of the ball on their side of the court and give itself opportunities to score points.

Senior middle blocker Sam Marsh had a standout performance against the Antelopes, tallying 12 kills and a hitting percentage of .688.

The London, England, native said having a strong third set is huge.

“Especially against teams like this where it’s a top-10 opponent, and you can really get an advantage against them,” Marsh said, “You can see their demeanor will drop [throughout the set to] our surprise, so I think it’s a huge advantage.”

Senior right-side hitter Cal Fisher led the stat sheet for the blue and white, locking away 15 kills and four service aces.

Fisher said his hard work in the offseason over the years can be thanked for his serving success.

“We are all really working and jiving as a team. It’s not just me having a good arm, everybody on the team is playing into that roll,” Fisher said. “We are all communicating about each other’s roles.”

The blue and white will hit the road to face USC in its next outing. After four home matches, the team remains confident despite not having the home-court advantage.

“It definitely brings somewhat of an advantage having the wRECing Crew there and being comfortable playing like that,” Marsh said. “But we are all experienced, and we have been through all of this before.

“It doesn’t matter where we play, we are aiming to win.”

The Penn State student section, the wRECing Crew, made its presence known Saturday, Fisher said.

The senior right-side hitter said the group has stepped up its game this season, and it's making a positive impact on spectators and athletes alike.

“They were cracking a lot of jokes that had the whole entire audience laughing,” Fisher said. “So that’s always a good thing, and it keeps the audience engaged, keeps them wanting to come back and makes us play better.”

The back-to-back sweeps against Grand Canyon didn’t come without resistance as the Antelopes never gave up despite the Nittany Lions’ high level of play.

The teams alternated leads in the second set, and it was an evenly matched set in terms of offensive pressure.

“Nothing rattles these guys. If someone wants to go toe-to-toe with us — we can do that,” Pavlik said. “If someone wants to jump on us early, and we have to come back — we can do that.”

The blue and white’s resiliency wasn’t a trait Pavlik instilled into his players. Rather, it was something they’ve carried with them long before their college careers.

“I think this is more of a tribute to their parents and how they have been raised,” Pavlik said. “They know that if you work for something, you’re going to have the opportunity. It’s fun to watch because nothing is out of reach.”

