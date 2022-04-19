Mens Volleyball-298 copy.jpg

Penn State Men's Volleyball sings the Alma Mater with fans after the conclusion of their match against St. Francis College Brooklyn in Rec Hall on Friday, April 8, 2022. The Nittany Lions defeated the Terriers 3-0.

 Jillian Wesner

For their efforts during the regular season, seven Penn State players earned All-EIVA distinction on Tuesday.

Outside hitter Brett Wildman, opposite hitter Cal Fisher, setter Cole Bogner, libero Will Bantle and middle blocker Toby Ezenou made the All-EIVA first team.

Middle blocker Sam Marsh and outside hitter Michael Valenzi were recognized by the conference as honorable mentions.

For Bantle and Wildman, this is the seniors' fourth selection to the all-conference team. For Ezenou, this is his first selection to an All-EIVA team.

Along with another All-EIVA team selection, Wildman was named Uvaldo Acosta Memorial Player of the Year, and coach Mark Pavlik was selected for the Bob Sweeney Memorial Coach of the Year award.

