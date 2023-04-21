With a spot in the EIVA Tournament Championship on the line, the Nittany Lions looked to defend their home court, as George Mason came into Rec Hall for their third matchup of the year.

Coming into this tournament having won 23 EIVA championships under coach Mark Pavlik, the blue and white looked to repeat history and put itself in a familiar position to grab another.

With the home crowd on its side, the blue and white was able to jump out to a quick 6-2 lead by taking advantage of four Patriot errors. Despite the early lead, George Mason quickly got back into things, tying the set at 11-11 with a kill from junior Colin Heath.

Once things started going their way, the Patriots refused to slow down, jumping out to an 18-13 lead after capitalizing off multiple Penn State errors. Despite efforts to claw back into it, Penn State could not fight off George Mason's offensive attack, dropping the first set 25-19.

With the slow start in the rear view, Penn State looked to turn things around in the second. Leaning back on their talented front line, the Nittany Lions were able to do just that.

The Nittany Lions relied on All-EIVA first-team senior Cal Fisher to get things started. After claiming the first point of the set off a service ace from the senior, there was no turning around.

The Nittany Lions dominated the Patriots at the net, leading them 16-12 in kills throughout the set, alongside a .560 hitting percentage. This combination of impressive passing and power at the net allowed the blue and white to retain the lead throughout the entire set, eventually claiming the set 25-17 on an ace from graduate student Sam Marsh.

With the game even at one set apiece, both teams looked to put themselves in a position to take the lead. With the opportunity to swing the momentum, the two teams were stuck in a back-and-forth battle for much of the set.

This battle included seven ties and four lead changes throughout the set. Despite leading the Patriots 17-10 with a hitting percentage of .308 compared to George Mason's .200, the set remained close throughout due to seven Nittany Lion service errors.

The critical moment to separate these two teams came as Fisher gave the blue and white a 22-21 lead off a kill from EIVA Player of the Year Cole Bogner. Once Penn State got this lead, it didn't turn back, closing out the set 25-22 on another kill from the senior duo.

Heading into the third set now leading 2-1, Penn State had an opportunity to close out the match and make its way to the biggest match of its season.

With the Nittany Lions needing to maintain their offensive success, they were able to do just that.

The blue and white jumped out to a quick 7-3 lead off an ace from Bogner. Despite the lead, George Mason was able to fight its way back into the game, taking advantage of a service error from Marsh that brought the score to 17-14 in the closing moments of the set.

With the Patriots fighting till the end, Penn State halted all hope for George Mason, only allowing the Patriots to score on one of the final nine points of the match. With one final kill from sophomore Owen Rose, Penn State closed the match, winning the fourth set 25-15.

Although the match sometimes seemed back and forth, Penn State's offensive showcase was the real difference maker. The Patriots limited themselves to 16 service errors compared to Penn State's 18, but the offensive pressure seemed too much.

Looking ahead to the Championship Match, Penn State looks to get revenge on No. 15 Princeton, who knocked the Nittany Lions out of last year's EIVA Tournament.

