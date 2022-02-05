Coach Mark Pavlik knows how important strong service is in the men’s game, so he struggled to keep calm during Saturday night’s match when his team racked up 22 service errors.

“I was on the bench trying to fight frustration and just breathe a bit,” Pavlik said. “It seemed like there came a point in each one of the three games where the guys settled in [during] Michael [Valenzi’s] serving.”

Despite the large number of errors on the service line overall, Pavlik made sure to point out how Michael Valenzi’s skillful serve was enough to keep his team’s hopes high.

Valenzi, a sophomore outside hitter, was the pacemaker throughout the night, carrying the Nittany Lions from the back line with five of his own aces.

“[Serving is] something we continue to work on all week — trying to just get in a rhythm so that you completely control [the back line],” Valenzi said. “So that’s really what I was just trying to focus on and just blocked everything else out”

Pavlik said that each one of the sets were tackled with different tactics due to a lack of harmony.

“Somebody had said last night to our team that the three games last night we won in different ways,” Pavlik said. “I think we added another way tonight. It was a very odd-rhythm type of match.”

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

The blue and white fell behind for the entirety of the final set, but pulled together enough willpower to close out a perfect 3-0 match.

The bit of frustration he experienced didn’t change Pavlik’s attitude toward his players, though.

“I love being around them,” Pavlik said. “They are a great group of guys.”

Redshirt senior libero Will Bantle knew the defensive strategy was a main contribution to Saturday night's win.

George Mason has one of the strongest offensive players in the EIVA, in terms of hitting percentages, but the blue and white was able to shut down the Patriots’ efforts.

“I think we blocked well and defended well behind it,” Bantle said. “ [It is] something we have been working on a lot”

Junior right-side hitter John Kerr saw action Saturday night and made a definitive defensive play.

Kerr stands at 6-foot-6 — making blocking look simple.

“He’s a big boy,” Pavlik said. “He got the block and his feet never left the floor. It just changed the dynamic that the hitters are looking for.

“As long as we can score points with Johnny, we are going to see him in there as the blocking specialist.”

Though there were many reasons for the blue and white to celebrate following a straight-set victory, Pavlik still wants to see growth among the bunch.

“I’d like our left-side attack to be maybe a little more productive. I think we are getting there with it,” Pavlik said. “I like what we are doing [so far in the season]. They’re working on things that they need to work on.”

Despite the team not being where Pavlik knows it can be, he said he hopes it can get there in the coming weeks.

“2-0 in EIVA against two quality opponents,” Pavlik said. “And now we get ready to move on to Harvard and Sacred Heart.”

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

Penn State men's volleyball raises EIVA champion banner prior to win over Princeton For its first game back in Happy Valley after a two-week West Coast road trip, Penn State ra…