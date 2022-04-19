Men's Volleyball vs Charleston Wildman (12) Stretching

Earning coach of the year and seven All-EIVA spots, the accolades keep coming for No. 2 Penn State.

Senior outside hitter Brett Wildman was named Uvaldo Acosta Memorial EIVA Player of the Year on Tuesday afternoon.

Wildman had his career season in 2022, posting 286 kills, 39 service aces, and a .348 hitting percentage, career-highs in all.

The 6-foot-5 outside hitter also finished top five in the EIVA for total kills, kills per set, hitting percentage, total aces and aces per set.

The Virginia Beach native was named co-Player of the Year in the 2020 season, but he took the award in a unanimous vote this season. Wildman helped lead the Nittany Lions to a 23-3 overall record and a perfect 16-0 EIVA record.

Wildman and the Nittany Lions are getting ready for their first matchup in the EIVA Tournament on Thursday.

