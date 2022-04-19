Earning coach of the year and seven All-EIVA spots, the accolades keep coming for No. 2 Penn State.

Senior outside hitter Brett Wildman was named Uvaldo Acosta Memorial EIVA Player of the Year on Tuesday afternoon.

Who was the EIVA's top player?Ranks top-5 in EIVA in kills, kills per set, hit%, aces & aces per set.7X had 10+ kills while hitting .550 or betterHelped his team to 19-match win streak, N. 2 ranking & EIVA titleCongrats Brett Wildman @PennStateMVBALL https://t.co/m28q0ATTVk pic.twitter.com/YkauM7FEbu — EIVA Volleyball (@EIVAVolleyball) April 19, 2022

Wildman had his career season in 2022, posting 286 kills, 39 service aces, and a .348 hitting percentage, career-highs in all.

The 6-foot-5 outside hitter also finished top five in the EIVA for total kills, kills per set, hitting percentage, total aces and aces per set.

The Virginia Beach native was named co-Player of the Year in the 2020 season, but he took the award in a unanimous vote this season. Wildman helped lead the Nittany Lions to a 23-3 overall record and a perfect 16-0 EIVA record.

Wildman and the Nittany Lions are getting ready for their first matchup in the EIVA Tournament on Thursday.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE