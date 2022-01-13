After Penn State’s straight- match victory against Grand Canyon University on Thursday night, it marked the Nittany Lion’s ninth straight set win and their third straight victory.

The Nittany Lions have kicked off their 2022 campaign to the tune of a 3-0 record, beating the then-No. 6 team in the nation in each of these games.

The offense has performed well throughout the first three games, and it seems the chemistry has been at a great point in the early bits of the season.

When asked about the strong start to the season, redshirt senior libero Will Bantle talked about how the team has been preparing throughout the offseason to get off to this hot start.

“It’s been a long fall and what happened last year and the year before that; it’s definitely stuck with us,” Bantle said. “We’re just having a good time playing with each other because some years we got that taken away from us and a bunch of people in that past have gotten that taken away from them.”

Senior outside hitter Brett Wildman added a lift of offense for Penn State, recording 14 kills and two service aces.

After the contest, he echoed Bantle’s sentiment.

“I mean, I think it speaks to our experience and how close we are as a group,” Wildman said. “Kind of just out there having fun, playing volleyball, and we’re also very competitive.”

The blue and white had a very successful day on the offensive side.

Coach Mark Pavlik’s squad tabbed a .463 hitting percentage to go along with its 39 kills.

The Nittany Lions’ defense was able to step up big in the second half, getting some key stops to help dig them out of the deficit they found themselves in.

However, the win did not come easy for Penn State. Pavlik talked about the difficulties Penn State faced when it came to the Antelopes’ serving.

“Well, they have the capability to make it tough on the offense,” Pavlik said. “We didn’t make any adjustments. These guys battled. The passers battled to make sure that we were in system most of our time, and they out-aced us, certainly six to four.”

However, when it came to these difficulties, Pavlik didn’t view the solution coming from any adjustments in the offense.

“I don’t think that it was an adjustment,” Pavlik said. “I think it was just competition. Sometimes they’re going to be better than us because they practice too. But tonight, I think our passers did a really good job.”

Penn State has been able to show over the first week of the season that it can play against anyone.

Still yet to lose a set in each of their first three matches, the Nittany Lions have shown dominance on the defensive and offensive side.

Wildman was able to become one of the main spotlights for the blue and white on Thursday night, recording 14 kills.

His play over the past three games has become a huge reason why Penn State has gotten off to its hot start.

Even though there is still a whole season ahead of them, the Nittany Lions couldn’t have asked for a much better start in their first three games.

