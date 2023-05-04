Penn State men's volleyball nearly completes comeback, ends season in NCAA Tournament semifinal

No. 3 Penn State was one step away from the championship game. All it had to do was defeat No. 1 Hawai’i.

The blue and white fought hard, but it wasn’t enough as Hawai’i topped the team in five sets and moved on to the NCAA Tournament Championship

Heading into this match, the Rainbow Warriors rode on an 11-game winning streak with an impressive 28-2 overall record. As an offensive juggernaut, Hawai’i led the nation with 13.41 kills per set and ranked second with a .373 hitting percentage.

The marquee battle began in neck-to-neck fashion. With two lead changes and seven ties, the game was even at 9-9 after a series of back-and-forth net battles.

The Nittany Lions then exploded with a 4-0 run with consecutive kills and an ace from Brett Wildman which started to give them control of the match.

A timely timeout from Hawai’i’s coach Charlie Wade regained the momentum for the Rainbow Warriors, as Dimitrios Mouchlias, the leading hitter of his squad, started to warm up with a couple of kills that geared up the Rainbow Warriors’ offense.

A timeout from Penn State didn’t help much, as Hawai’i ran wild with a frantic 7-0 scoring run that put it ahead 24-18 after trailing 17-18.

Despite their hot start, the Nittany Lions’ offense cooled down at the wrong time with a match-low .0037 hitting percentage, finding no answers to the surging scoring run from Hawai’i.

Although the bunch made some efforts to shorten the gap, the Nittany Lions could not climb out of the large pit, dropping the first set 25-20 following a late set crumble.

Under a roaring crowd, it felt like a home game for the Rainbow Warriors as they maintained the powerful attacking efficiency with high morale, as Mouchlias had already racked up his ninth kill early into his second set.

With some aggressive serving and potent kills, Hawai’i jumped out of the gate with a 6-3 lead.

Under immense adversity, the Nittany Lions refused to quit with valiant efforts from their seniors. After a block from Wildman and a kill from Cole Bogner, Penn State fueled a 3-0 run to tie the match at 9-9.

However, in a manner reminiscent of Set 1, the Rainbow Warriors punched back immediately by forcing back-to-back attacking errors from Penn State. The net competition became an arduous battle for Penn State, as none of the hitters had exceeded a 0.2 hitting percentage entering the timeout.

Despite playing relentlessly on defense with a couple of pivotal digs from sophomore libero Ryan Merk, the Nittany Lions found themselves trailing most of the set. This was mostly because Hawai’i’s offense seemed to only become hotter — boasting a .0448 hitting percentage.

As the set went on, the Rainbow Warriors added ensuing kills from Mouchlias and continued to gash the blue and white.

When trailing at 23-20, two big-time kills from Wildman and Cal Fisher injected some life into the Nittany Lions. However, consecutive service errors concluded the set, as Hawai’i took a 2-0 lead in a match that was the best-of-five.

The beginning of Set 3 didn’t favor the blue and white. After three consecutive kills from Mouchlias, who was unstoppable at the net, Hawai'i jumped out with a 4-1 lead.

With their backs against the wall, the Nittany Lions answered off the bat.

Coach Mark Pavlik’s squad’s response was led by a service ace from Wildman that led to a 6-0 scoring run for Penn State, forcing consecutive timeouts from Hawai’i.

The serving line was lethal for Penn State in Set 3, as the team delivered four aces that gave them a 9-5 lead, while the Rainbow Warriors finally slowed down as Mouchlias rotated off the court.

Unlike Set 1, the Nittany Lions maintained a manageable lead that allowed them to remain in the driver’s seat. While the net presence continued to shut down strikes from its enemy, the blue and white was able to score points from the serving line consistently.

For the first time of the night, Penn State extended its lead with a suffocating defense that kept forcing attacking errors. The defense turned to offense with another 5-0 scoring run that topped Hawai’i 24-15, the largest margin of the match.

After a powerful strike from sophomore middle blocker Owen Rose, Penn State clutched Set 3 and remained in the fight.

The critical fourth set began like a reverse of the previous set. This time, the Nittany Lions attacked early with a kill from Tobu Ezeonu, but the Rainbow Warriors stormed back with five consecutive tallys to widen the gap. Mouchlias played a big role in this run with three consecutive kills.

Trailing at 10-5, Penn State played with desperation and urgency as bodies slid across the court to save its possessions with gritty efforts, fueling an uncanny 9-1 scoring run that regained the lead at 14-11.

However, the Rainbow Warriors again displayed why they are the top-ranked team for most of the season, remaining poised and fighting back to even the score at 15 apiece. The match entered the climax with dazzling hits and blocks from both teams.

In a nail-biting moment, the Nittany Lions’ veterans stepped up to lift the team on their shoulders. Trailing at 22-21, a stifling block from Wildman shut down a potent strike from Mouchlias, followed by back-to-back delivers from Fisher, who nimbly avoided the blockers to score a 3-0 run, reaching the set point for Penn State.

Despite the aggressive efforts from Hawai’i, Penn State finished the set strong with the 13th kill from Fisher, tying the match at 2-2 after trailing 2-0.

Entering the final set, the Rainbow Warriors set the tone on offense with three consecutive points. Trailing at 8-3, the blue and white was on the verge of elimination.

In desperate moments, the Nittany Lions found some rhythm on offense to cut the deficit in half after consecutive kills. However, Hawai’i answered with swarming kills in timely moments, which was deadly for Penn State’s comeback efforts.

A kill from the Rainbow Warrior’s senior setter Jakob Thelle ended the wild match, defeating Penn State 3-2 by a narrow margin.

Hawai’i is headed to the championship match, where they will face the top-seeded UCLA. For Penn State though, its season is over.

