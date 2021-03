Penn State's match against Saint Francis has been postponed.

Both universities came to the conclusion to postpone the match for the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and staff.

The Nittany Lions are still scheduled to play Saturday's game on the Red Flash's campus.

Penn State won its last series against Saint Francis and is currently ranked No. 9 in AVCA polls.

