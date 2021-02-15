In what’s become a theme for Penn State this season, Valentine’s Day weekend once again saw a tale of two matches for the blue and white.

The Nittany Lions lost just their second match of the season to NJIT 3-0 Sunday after a 3-1 win just a day prior.

On Day 1, the Nittany Lions easily defeated NJIT 3-1 looking dominant. Their offense was on fire, defense was not allowing runs and, from behind the service line, the blue and white dominated as usual.

However, that was not the case Day 2, as Penn State fell to NJIT 3-0.

It was a close contest in the first and second set but as the match went on, the blue and white lost it in the third set as its serve and pass game struggled, leading NJIT to secure the win.

The lack of serve and pass game by Penn State also had a role in the outcome of the match.

“This is a great opportunity to really fully understand how important our serving capacity is to the way we play,” coach Mark Pavlik said. “And there are going to be times like tonight where serving doesn't get us a ton of easy points.”

It all comes down to execution and how the blue and white are playing on its side of the net.

The Nittany Lions are not concerned about what is happening on the opponent's side, but rather how Pavlik’s team is doing to get the job of getting the win done.

“We’ve got to find a way to grind out wins, and games one and two I was really pleased with where we were at,” Pavlik added.

At the end of the day, it comes down to how Penn State plays as a team and how it makes it as hard as possible for other teams to play at its level and keep up.

This trend of an easy Day 1 win and harder fought Day 2 win or loss has been seen in three instances now just four series into the campaign.

This idea that a team can change within 24 hours is something that Penn State has never had to take into consideration before.

Now that the blue and white are participating in back-to-back tournaments with single teams, the Nittany Lions often see a different team on Day 1 than the one that takes the court Day 2.

“We’ve got to expect a response from either us or our opponents that second night and it's interesting, we have never had to do that before,” Pavlik said.

Penn State cannot afford to spend time dwelling on this disappointing loss to NJIT.

This loss will definitely be something that is in the back of the Nittany Lion’s minds and something that they carry with them.

But Pavlik does not expect it to become a pattern and is using this loss as a learning curve, not as something that will define the blue and white’s season.

“You saw the guys playing hard and making plays,” Pavlik said.

It wasn't the case that Penn State did not show up on the court, but rather that NJIT showed up and showed out, and the blue and white were found having to improvise.

Pavlik doesn’t think that this loss to NJIT is a turning point that will lead Penn State down a losing streak, but instead sees it as something that needed to happen in order for his team to realize the importance of its pass and serve game.

“This might be the first time that I've coached the team to single digits. You throw that one away and you just say ‘Okay, how do we come back and get ready for Sacred Heart next week?’” Pavlik said.

