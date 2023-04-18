Penn State’s Ryan Merk has been selected as the EIVA Freshman of the Year.
The libero has been a key piece on the 24-3 blue and white team during the season.
Ryan Merk is our Freshman of the YearStory: https://t.co/kHooWRMpTW https://t.co/TeIo3ujG2S— EIVA Volleyball (@EIVAVolleyball) April 18, 2023
The redshirt freshman out of Chicago had a stellar season, as he finished second in the conference in digs, averaging 1.78 digs per set.
In what has been a dominant season for the Nittany Lions, their youth has shined. Merk will look to continue his successful season in the upcoming conference tournament.
MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE
In an inspiring victory over No. 15 Charleston to close the regular season at home, the larg…