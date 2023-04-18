Men's Volleyball Low Dig

Libero Ryan Merk (7) makes a dig during the Penn State men's volleyball match against Long Beach State on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023 at the Rec Hall in University Park, Pa. Long Beach State defeated Penn State 3-1.

 Joshua Prantl

Penn State’s Ryan Merk has been selected as the EIVA Freshman of the Year.

The libero has been a key piece on the 24-3 blue and white team during the season.

The redshirt freshman out of Chicago had a stellar season, as he finished second in the conference in digs, averaging 1.78 digs per set.

In what has been a dominant season for the Nittany Lions, their youth has shined. Merk will look to continue his successful season in the upcoming conference tournament.

