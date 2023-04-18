Penn State’s Ryan Merk has been selected as the EIVA Freshman of the Year.

The libero has been a key piece on the 24-3 blue and white team during the season.

Ryan Merk is our Freshman of the YearStory: https://t.co/kHooWRMpTW https://t.co/TeIo3ujG2S — EIVA Volleyball (@EIVAVolleyball) April 18, 2023

The redshirt freshman out of Chicago had a stellar season, as he finished second in the conference in digs, averaging 1.78 digs per set.

In what has been a dominant season for the Nittany Lions, their youth has shined. Merk will look to continue his successful season in the upcoming conference tournament.

