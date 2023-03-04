Entering this game as the No. 3 team in the nation, Penn State wished to set the tone for its third consecutive road game, while Concordia tried to snap its four-game losing streak.

Despite some frenzy moments, Penn State took care of its business on the road, downing Concordia 3-0 and keeping its eighth-game winning streak alive.

The match started in a sloppy fashion for the Nittany Lions, as the team dropped 10 errors on the service line to keep its opponent close. However, the efficiency at the net gave the blue and white a slight advantage, maintaining an over-four point advantage in most of Set 1.

Graduate student hitter Cal Fisher led the offense with five kills and a .300 hitting percentage, while the Nittany Lions dominated the kill battle 15-4 at the end of the first set.

Thanks to its aggressive firepower, Penn State closed the first set 25-19, despite some inexplicable errors.

Two consecutive potent blocks from the home team started Set 2 with momentum, taking an early 4-3 lead, its first lead since the beginning of the game. However, Penn State quickly punched back with a couple of kills from Michal Kowal as the junior racked up his sixth kill of the night.

The offensive dilemma still battered the Golden Eagles’ net presence, as the team entered Set 2 with a -0.038 hitting percentage. However, the home team was able to hang around thanks to some mistakes from Penn State to give away points in the serving line.

The service error problem continued to plague the blue and white in the second set. Although Penn State dominated the net battles with higher kills and efficiencies, it was only a four-point game when both teams entered the media timeout.

After a stifling block at the net, the Golden Eagles made the game interesting with their defensive efforts. Concordia injected some life with a 3-0 scoring run, forcing a timeout from coach Mark Pavlik and closing the gap 23-21.

Coming out of the timeout, the Golden Eagles continued to pressure the higher seeds Penn State with inspiring momentum. After the blue and white hit the set point 24-22, Concordia stormed back to force a tie game, then retook the lead after another service error from the Nittany Lions, 26-25.

The end of the set turned out to be a thriller, as both teams never bent their heads down with back-and-forth battles. Whenever a team leapfrogged twice to take the set point, the other one answered right back without quitting, like two tired boxers crumbling, falling, but continuing to fight by exchanging fists.

The talents at net excelled the blue and white to clutch the set. However, their self-inflicted errors pulled them back every time, as Penn State piled up 23 service errors by the end of Set 2. Both teams exchanged points until the Nittany Lions finally caught a breather, closing the wild Set 2 40-38.

After struggling from the service line for most of the game, Penn State finally hit the ace after a perfect delivery from Cole Bogner. The blue and white maintained its momentum to begin the set with a 4-1 scoring run.

Similar to Set 2, the Golden Eagles refused to quit, fighting hard to close the deficit. The game turned into a heat of battle after some intensive defensive plays.

The net presence helped the blue and white create some edges, forcing some hitting errors from the Golden Eagles while continuing to keep a hot streak on offense with a game-high .391 hitting percentage, which leaped the road team 25-20 and accomplished the sweep.

