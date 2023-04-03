Penn State held onto its top five ranking this week.

The blue and white came in at the No. 3 spot in the latest AVCA poll.

The Nittany Lions sit at 20-3 and are coming off a full weekend sweep at Harvard this past weekend, where the blue and white took down the Crimson 3-0 Friday and 3-0 again on Saturday.

Looking ahead, Penn State has four more games in the regular season traveling to George Mason this weekend and then hosting Charleston (WV) April 14 and 15.

