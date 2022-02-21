Penn State Men's Volleyball vs. George Mason Team Cheering After Victory

The men's volleyball team cheer together after winning the third and final set of the Penn State men's volleyball vs. George Mason on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 at the Rec Hall in University Park, Pa. Penn State defeated George Mason 3-0. 

 Regan Gross

There will be a new face on Penn State's coaching staff as the program announced the hiring of a new assistant coach on Monday morning.

Pat Shawaryn, a Lancaster, Pennsylvania, native, will join coach Mark Pavlik's staff and help lead the Nittany Lions this season.

Shawaryn, the former Princeton assistant coach, will move to State College to coach the same position.

Shawaryn was an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for Princeton, and he served as an assistant coach for USA Volleyball's U21 National Training Team in 2021.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags