There will be a new face on Penn State's coaching staff as the program announced the hiring of a new assistant coach on Monday morning.

Pat Shawaryn, a Lancaster, Pennsylvania, native, will join coach Mark Pavlik's staff and help lead the Nittany Lions this season.

We are excited to welcome Pat Shawaryn to our coaching staff as an assistant coach! 🔗: https://t.co/1pKRI6cste#WeAre pic.twitter.com/ewpiJjo2dr — Penn State Men's Volleyball (@PennStateMVBALL) February 21, 2022

Shawaryn, the former Princeton assistant coach, will move to State College to coach the same position.

Shawaryn was an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for Princeton, and he served as an assistant coach for USA Volleyball's U21 National Training Team in 2021.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE