Matt Anderson

Former Penn State men's volleyball player Matt Anderson celebrates after helping the United States to victory over Brazil at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (AP Photo)

Three former Penn State players are headed to Tokyo this summer.

Former Nittany Lions Matt Anderson and Max Holt have been named to the 12-man roster, while Aaron Russell was marked down as an alternate to compete for Team USA.

The duo of Holt and Anderson led the Penn State to the program's second National Championship back in 2008. Russell was part of the blue and white when it went to the NCAA semi-finals in 2014 and 2018.

The roster is still pending approval from the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee. The men's volleyball portion of the Olympic Games will start on July 24.

