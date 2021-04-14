MVB vs NJIT, Fisher (19)
Penn State hitter Cal Fisher (19) spikes the ball during the men's volleyball game against NJIT Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 in Rec Hall. Penn State defeated NJIT 3-0.

 Lindsey Toomer

Penn State's movement in the AVCA Coaches Poll has stagnated as the Nittany Lions are once again slotted as the No. 8 team in the country.

The blue and white was also ranked No. 8 in Off the Block's latest poll.

The Nittany Lions went 19-3 during the regular season and are the No. 1 seed in the upcoming EIVA Tournament.

Hawaii is currently ranked first in the AVCA while Long Beach State is just ahead of Penn State.

