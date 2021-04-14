Penn State's movement in the AVCA Coaches Poll has stagnated as the Nittany Lions are once again slotted as the No. 8 team in the country.

The blue and white was also ranked No. 8 in Off the Block's latest poll.

The Nittany Lions went 19-3 during the regular season and are the No. 1 seed in the upcoming EIVA Tournament.

Hawaii is currently ranked first in the AVCA while Long Beach State is just ahead of Penn State.

