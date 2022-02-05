Penn State came into its match against George Mason with great confidence, winning back-to-back matches following a three-game skid during their West Coast trip.

The Nittany Lions handled the Patrios with ease, downing them in straight sets.

The first set was tight for much of the first half, with back and forth lead changes and neither team being able to gain a big advantage over the other.

However, after a 6-0 scoring run to go up 19-13, the Nittany Lions hopped in the driver's seat and never looked back, taking the 25-16 set victory. The blue and white offense was the main highlight of the set, winning the kill comparison 16-3 on a .481 hitting percentage.

The second set kicked off with a similar start, with George Mason holding on to small leads until the Nittany Lions went on a 5-0 scoring run to take a 13-10 lead.

The Nittany Lions’ offense told the tale of the second half of the set once again, hitting its second big sequence of the set with a 4-0 scoring run to reach a 21-14 lead.

Senior setter Cole Bogner’s service ace ended the set, giving Penn State the 25-16 set victory and 2-0 match lead.

The Patriots started the third set off strong, holding a 13-10 lead over the Nittany Lions around halfway through the set.

However, the Nittany Lions fought back, making the end of the third set an edge-to-edge battle between the two teams and taking a 22-20 lead late thanks to a 5-0 scoring run.

Penn State took the third set 25-23 off Cal Fisher’s kill, giving them the 3-0 match victory.

This victory marks the Nittany Lions third straight victory as they improve to a 7-3 record on the season.

Here are a few key takeaways from Penn State’s win over George Mason.

Strong Offensive Play

Penn State’s strong offensive play was one of the main highlights of tonight’s match, especially coming off a West Coast road trip where in some of the matches, there were offensive struggles.

The Nittany Lions totaled 46 kills on a .379 hitting percentage. Penn State went on a plethora of scoring runs throughout the match, whether it was the 6-0 scoring run to help Penn State breakthrough in the first set or the 5-0 run in the second that gave the Nittany Lions the lead.

Senior outside hitter Brett Wildman and senior setter Cole Bogner served as the main contributors for the offense tonight. Wildman put up 17 kills on the night, while Bogner showed off his playmaking ability, putting up 38 assists.

Three-match win streak

With its 3-0 victory over George Mason, Penn State has now won three matches in a row, right after it dropped three in a row on the West Coast.

The Nittany Lions look like they have returned back to what they were in the first four matches of the season. The offense has opened up many of these matches for the Nittany Lions and the defense has contributed key stops whenever they need one.

This win gives the Nittany Lions a perfect 6-0 home record to start the season off with.

Penn State looks to extend its winning streak to four next Friday when it takes on Harvard in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Defense dominates

Penn State’s victory Saturday night was an all-around effort, as the defense was able to complement the Nittany Lion offense perfectly.

The blue and white held the Patriots to only 19 kills in the whole match on a .119 hitting percentage. Penn State also racked up 32 total digs to go alongside five blocks.

The Nittany Lions only allowed four total lead changes and 16 ties throughout the whole match, 11 of which came in the first set. Redshirt senior libero Will Bantle helped anchor the defense, putting up nine total digs. Sophomore middle blocker Toby Ezeonu contributed two blocks as well.

