 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Penn State men's volleyball finishes No. 3 in nation

Mens VB vs Saint Francis, Celebration

Penn State middle blocker Toby Ezeonu (18) and outside hitter Brett Wildman (12) celebrate a point while playing against Saint Francis on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Rec Hall in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions won 3-0 in a sweep.

 Sienna Pinney

Penn State had itself a pretty decent season.

After going 27-4 throughout the season, the Nittany Lions earned themselves the No. 3 spot in the Men’s National Collegiate Coaches Poll.

That success has been because of the stars on the blue and white’s team, consisting of graduate student Brett Wildman, fifth-year Cal Fisher and others.

Penn State was also ranked No. 4 every week throughout the campaign, going as high as to claim the No. 1 spot.

The unit was planing to make a stretch in the NCAA Tournament until No. 2 Hawaii put an end to its season.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags