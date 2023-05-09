Penn State men's volleyball finishes No. 3 in nation

Penn State had itself a pretty decent season.

After going 27-4 throughout the season, the Nittany Lions earned themselves the No. 3 spot in the Men’s National Collegiate Coaches Poll.

- Final Ranking: 3- Ranked top 4 every week- Ranked as high as 1#WeAre pic.twitter.com/v245snVBsl — Penn State Men's Volleyball (@PennStateMVBALL) May 10, 2023

That success has been because of the stars on the blue and white’s team, consisting of graduate student Brett Wildman, fifth-year Cal Fisher and others.

Penn State was also ranked No. 4 every week throughout the campaign, going as high as to claim the No. 1 spot.

The unit was planing to make a stretch in the NCAA Tournament until No. 2 Hawaii put an end to its season.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

