Despite USC’s lower rank, the Trojans gave Penn State a wake-up call during a late-night showdown.

The Trojans handed the Nittany Lions their first loss of the season, ending the match 3-1.

The opening set was an early battle as both teams hoped to make an early statement to gain control of the tone for the rest of the night.

The blue and white secured a slight lead over the Trojans mid-set but was unable to carry on its energy throughout the back half of play, and the Trojans secured the win 25-22.

USC grasped an early foothold over Penn State in the second round of play, later handing Penn State another lost set 25-23.

The third set started out in favor of the Nittany Lions and ended in the same manner — topping USC 25-23 and edging a bit closer.

The fourth set was a starkly different story, as the Trojans dominated throughout and topped Penn State 25-16, ultimately taking the match 3-1.

Here are a few key takeaways from Penn State’s first loss of the season.

Gallas carries USC offense

Redshirt sophomore outside hitter Simon Gallas of USC put Penn State’s defense to the test with his aggressive offensive talent.

Gallas stuffed the stat sheet for the duration of the night and ended with 30 kills and a hitting percentage of .583.

The Bühl, Germany, native used his height to his advantage — standing at 6-foot-8.

Fisher firing on all cylinders

While Penn State was lacking offensive pressure Friday night, senior right-side hitter Cal Fisher led the stat sheet for his group.

Fisher ended the night with a double-double, carding 20 kills along with 10 digs.

His ability to both defend and put pressure offensively gave the blue and white team spirit in times of doubt.

Looking ahead

Coach Mark Pavlik and his crew still have a long weekend of volleyball ahead of them.

The team is set to face No. 2 UCLA on Saturday night with hopes to bounce back from a slow start against the Trojans.

The Bruins came out of their first match of the weekend victorious with a score of 3-2 against No. 11 Ohio State.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE