After sitting at No. 3 for most of the season, Penn State was finally rewarded for its brilliant performance, moving up one spot in the newest collegiate coaches poll.

Last weekend, the Nittany Lions finished 2-1 in the Outrigger Challenge, including an impressive victory over the No. 1 Hawaii.

The top 3 teams all went 1-1 against each other, which resulted in @HawaiiMensVB staying No.1 in the new @nvausa / AVCA National Collegiate MVB Poll. @PennStateMVBALL, which beat Hawai‘i, moves up to No.2 and @UCLAMVB drops to No.3.New poll: https://t.co/9VFpAWByVh#NCAAMVB pic.twitter.com/Y6aJIX6IzO — AVCA (@AVCAVolleyball) March 13, 2023

The blue and white fell short against the former No. 2 UCLA in five sets; however, the signature win over Hawaii was enough to lift the team in the rankings after the Rainbow Warriors defeated the Bruins 3-1.

Penn State will look to maintain its dazzling performance in the upcoming conference matches before the postseason looms.

