After sitting at No. 3 for most of the season, Penn State was finally rewarded for its brilliant performance, moving up one spot in the newest collegiate coaches poll.

Last weekend, the Nittany Lions finished 2-1 in the Outrigger Challenge, including an impressive victory over the No. 1 Hawaii.

The blue and white fell short against the former No. 2 UCLA in five sets; however, the signature win over Hawaii was enough to lift the team in the rankings after the Rainbow Warriors defeated the Bruins 3-1.

Penn State will look to maintain its dazzling performance in the upcoming conference matches before the postseason looms.

