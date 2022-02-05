Coach Mark Pavlik shared his pleasure with his team’s ability to recover throughout the week in order to prepare to defeat Princeton on Friday night.

The blue and white was able to continue the home-court winning ways at Rec Hall on Friday.

Pavlik commended the Tigers for a hard fight, but also recognized the team’s obstacles over the past year.

“Princeton obviously has had their challenges with the Ivy’s not playing last year and not really being able to have a good training year,” Pavlik said.

Ivy league sports teams were some of the most impacted from the pandemic, as strict rules and regulations prevented members from gathering for practices.

Despite the struggles, the Tigers had many strong assets that were prevalent in the match Friday night.

“The one thing we did see [was that] when Princeton serves and passes well, they are a handful,” Pavlik said. “They have some pretty good arms over there.”

Early in the second set, Princeton held a slight lead over the Nittany Lions but wasn’t able to keep the momentum.

Pavlik noted how the team capitalized on this lack of confidence in the Tigers.

“Granted, they kind of broke down and we received some points on their errors,” Pavlik said. “The fact that we didn’t give them points on our errors, I think is a huge compliment for these guys.”

Senior outside hitter Brett Wildman noted his comfortability to go up for the block with teammate, senior right-side hitter Cal Fisher.

“We talked about it a decent amount this week and during today too,” Wildman said. “It's about being aggressive with blocking the ball, the mindset that you’re going up there with every full intent to essentially get a point.”

Considering the sheer amount of years Wildman and Fisher have been playing alongside one another, there is no doubt that there is trust between them.

“Taking that aggressive mindset and being able to deal with somebody that you trust and have done it with for a while [is what causes success],” Wildman said.

In times when Princeton controlled the match, Pavlik told his players to focus on one key element.

“We just talked about passing,” Pavlik said. “When we pass the ball, our offense is as good as anybody in the country. If we face tough serving teams, our passers have to battle a bit.

“So that was really all of it — just talking to them about passing and let them take a deep breath and just be ready to compete.”

It’s clear the blue and white has a home-court advantage.

Friday night's win against Princeton marked the fifth home match that ended in three sets.

Pavlik said he was excited to sleep in his own bed this weekend, following two straight weekends in California.

“That’s one of the most underrated things about playing at home,” Pavlik said. “The routine that you’re in at home is more normalized.

The blue and white also recognized the unconditional support of the wRECking Crew.

“They are some of our biggest fans. They’re out there and I count on them for anything close on a serve at the end line,” Pavlik said. “I am looking at [the wRECking Crew] to say ‘challenge.’ They are apart of us as much as anybody else.”

Penn State announced the night before Friday’s match that classes would be canceled for the following day, so the Nittany Lions had the afternoon to relax instead of attending classes.

“Today was an exceptional day because there were no classes, but on a typical day you’re going through a normal [day schedule],” Pavlik said.

Looking ahead, Pavlik and company already have their sights on the next endeavor.

“So EVIA win No. 1 is under our belt,” Pavlik said. “Now let’s get ready for [George] Mason.”

