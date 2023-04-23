The regular season and the conference tournament are in the rear view. Now, the Nittany Lions will switch gears to begin the road to a national title.

The bracket is set! See everyone in Fairfax.🎟️ https://t.co/AQrP84iCGw pic.twitter.com/7d7lyxVj5H — Penn State Men's Volleyball (@PennStateMVBALL) April 23, 2023

On Sunday afternoon, the NCAA announced the bracket for the 2023 National Championship in Fairfax, Virginia. Hawaii and UCLA earned the top two seeds, while the Nittany Lions will begin their quest on May 2 in the quarterfinal round.

Penn State will face the winner of the Ohio State-King University first round match on April 30.

The Nittany Lions split their two matchups with the Buckeyes this season and did not face King University. The bracket will also include Grand Canyon and Long Beach State.

