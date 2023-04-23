Penn State Men's Volleyball vs. Charleston (WV), Celebration

From left to right: Penn State outside hitter Michal Kowal (8), opposite hitter Cal Fisher (19), middle blocker Toby Ezeonu (18), and opposite hitter Michael Valenzi (4) celebrate during the Men's Volleyball game against Charleston (WV) in the South Gym at Rec Hall on Friday, April 14, 2023 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions won 3-0.

 Tyler Mantz

The regular season and the conference tournament are in the rear view. Now, the Nittany Lions will switch gears to begin the road to a national title.

On Sunday afternoon, the NCAA announced the bracket for the 2023 National Championship in Fairfax, Virginia. Hawaii and UCLA earned the top two seeds, while the Nittany Lions will begin their quest on May 2 in the quarterfinal round.

Penn State will face the winner of the Ohio State-King University first round match on April 30.

The Nittany Lions split their two matchups with the Buckeyes this season and did not face King University. The bracket will also include Grand Canyon and Long Beach State.

